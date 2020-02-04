Jailed woman in need of cancer surgery moved to state prison

National News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman sentenced to 10 months in jail for a $109.63 theft, despite needing surgery to treat what her family says is advanced uterine and cervical cancer, is being transferred to a Pennsylvania state prison, her lawyer said Monday.

Ashley Menser’s family is asking the sentencing judge to release her to home confinement so she can continue to see her doctors at Hershey Medical Center, her lawyer Scot Feeman said.

Feeman said that he knows Menser will be provided health care in a state prison, but that her family wants Menser to see the doctors who know her condition best.

Menser was sentenced and sent to the Lebanon County jail Jan. 22.

The 36-year-old Menser had a history of theft convictions before pleadi guilty last year to stealing $109.63 worth of merchandise from a grocery store, according to court records.

PA Post reported last week that Menser was sentenced hours before she had an oncology appointment where she expected to be scheduled for surgery to remove her uterus.

Feeman said that, to his knowledge, Menser has not seen an oncologist since going to jail.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning OneMinuteForecast 2/3"

INFANT SLEEPER RECALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "INFANT SLEEPER RECALL"

New Foster

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Foster"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge