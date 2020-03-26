James Dyson designed a new ventilator in 10 days. He’s making 15,000 for the pandemic fight

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Dyson said the company had designed and built an entirely new ventilator, called the “CoVent,” since he received a call 10 days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dyson may be known for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, but the coronavirus has forced the company to shift its focus to ventilators.

James Dyson designed a new one in just ten days.

British Entrepreneur and Inventor James Dyson. ( Photo by Axel Heimken/EPA/Shutterstock )

Now his company is making 15,000 of them to fight COVID-19.

He sent a letter to employees confirming the British government’s order for 10,000 units.

According to Dyson, the company designed and built the entirely new ventilator called the “CoVent” after getting a call ten days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr. Dyson says the CoVent is designed for COVID-19 patients and can be manufactured quickly – which is key as the demand rises fast.

A company spokesperson says the ventilators should be ready by early April.

Mr. Dyson says he will donate 5,000 ventilators for the international fight against the pandemic.

