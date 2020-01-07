Jan. 7 is National Bobblehead Day!

On Jan. 7, the nation salutes those little figurines that never tell you no!

Tuesday is National Bobblehead Day!

The day recognizes all spring-connected head-bobbing figurines.

Did you know Germany developed the early bobbleheads?

While they were popular in the 1950s and 60s, in the U.S. it wasn’t until the 90s that the nodding toys gained notoriety.

That’s when professional sports teams began using them as promotional items.

Today you can find everyone from your favorite actor or politician to the Pope in bobblehead form.

There’s even a national bobblehead hall of fame and museum in Milwaukee.