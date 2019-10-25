Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary after teacher’s viral post

National News

by: WATE 6 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Superstar Jennifer Lopez and former MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez are making a huge impact in one East Tennessee community.

Jennifer Lopez announced on her Instagram Wednesday that she and her husband, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, have donated one year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School after a Jacksboro first-grade teacher’s viral Facebook post about the faculty buying students food to take home.

In a post on Instagram, Lopez and Rodriguez are seen face-timing with Jacksboro teacher Brooke Goins, who made the viral social media post, saying they were both moved to tears by the teachers.

View this post on Instagram

When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help.  We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough.  When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!  I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Teachers at the school recently kicked off a food pantry to keep their students from being hungry.

The two recently launched frozen meal company, Tiller & Hatch, and decided to send one year’s worth of prepared meals to the school’s food pantry, saying that no child should ever have to go to sleep hungry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

