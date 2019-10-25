Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary after teacher’s viral post

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – Superstar Jennifer Lopez and former MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez are making a huge impact in one East Tennessee community.

Jennifer Lopez announced on her Instagram Wednesday that she and her husband, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, have donated one year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School after a Jacksboro first-grade teacher’s viral Facebook post about the faculty buying students food to take home.

In a post on Instagram, Lopez and Rodriguez are seen face-timing with Jacksboro teacher Brooke Goins, who made the viral social media post, saying they were both moved to tears by the teachers.

Teachers at the school recently kicked off a food pantry to keep their students from being hungry.

The two recently launched frozen meal company, Tiller & Hatch, and decided to send one year’s worth of prepared meals to the school’s food pantry, saying that no child should ever have to go to sleep hungry.