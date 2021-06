A jewelry store in Diyarbakir, Turkey, has a unique security system — a squirrel security guard.

Memocan guards the stores cash register and won’t let anyone but the jeweler near the money.

When he’s not on duty, Memocan hangs out on the display counter. The jeweler said he rescued Memocan after the squirrel’s mother was found dead three months ago.

The owner says Memocan will return to the wild after he fully recovers from a paw injury.