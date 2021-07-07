Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are the longest-married presidential couple in United States history.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7.

The couple started dating in 1945 and got married the next year in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

President Carter, 96, told the AP his marriage to Rosalynn, 93, is a “full partnership.”

After leaving the White House, the couple worked on projects like Habitat for Humanity and their human rights nonprofit, the Carter Center.