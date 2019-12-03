Jimmy Carter ‘feeling better’ after latest hospitalization

National News

by: CODY JACKSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president is already feeling better after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Monday that the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” her statement said.

Carter’s recent health challenges have included surviving cancer and hip replacement surgery. He helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in October despite hitting his head in a fall, and then fractured his pelvis in another fall. He was released last Wednesday from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge