John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon. Chapman, 65, was denied parole for an 11th time, New York state corrections officials said Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/26

Teachers working on how to keep youngsters safe

Record Fish

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/26

Wednesday's Forecast: Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps

Pole Fitness

Pole Fitness Live

NDC AUG 26

Northwoods League

WDA Boy's Tennis

WDA Boy's Soccer

Trinity Staff Testing

Sturgis Cases

Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Coleman Corn Maze Opening Soon

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss