Johnson & Johnson to start human trials of coronavirus vaccine in July

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start next month. That’s months earlier than Johnson & Johnson had projected.

The company says the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will start in the second half of July.

The trials will take place in the U.S. and Belgium, testing the safety and immune response in more than a thousand healthy adults ages 18 to 55, as well as those 65 and older.

Johnson & Johnson was initially on track to begin the trials in September but has accelerated the testing. The company says it will supply more than a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally “through the course of 2021” if it is deemed safe and effective.

