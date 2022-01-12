Judge agrees to delay state trial for 3 cops in Floyd death

FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death will go on trial Jan. 20, 2022. The trial date was given Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has agreed to delay a state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, though he didn’t immediately set a date. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill told attorneys to agree on a new date that’s within one year. They must inform the court by Sunday.

Cahill said if they cannot agree, the trial will remain set for March 7. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their attorneys and prosecutors sought to delay the trial because the three first have a federal trial on Jan. 20 on charges alleging they violated Floyd’s civil rights.