Judge blocks another bid to shut down Line 3 construction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has rejected another attempt by opponents to shut down construction on Enbridge Energy’s replacement for its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly says tribal and environmental groups failed to prove any permanent harm would result from allowing the work to proceed or that they’re likely to win on their broader legal arguments.

The opponents say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to properly address several environmental issues.

A state appeals court last week rejected a separate shutdown request from the tribes in a case involving other legal issues.