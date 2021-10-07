Judge blocks new Montana abortion laws amid legal challenge

Rachel Hernandez chants with abortion rights supporters as they protest SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The nation’s most far-reaching curb on abortions since they were legalized a half-century ago took effect Wednesday in Texas, with the Supreme Court silent on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold.(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has blocked three laws restricting abortion access in Montana while a legal challenge is underway.

Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that temporarily stops the laws from going into effect.

The decision comes after Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state in August arguing the new laws violate the Montana Constitution.

The laws would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, restrict access to abortion pills and require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound.