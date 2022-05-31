SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge has delayed the release of affidavits in the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

Minnehaha County Judge James Power said in an email to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Tuesday that the affidavits would remain sealed until parties in the case seeking to unseal them have a chance to submit written briefs.

Affidavits are submitted by law enforcement officers when they ask judges to issue search warrants. Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email Monday to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time to seek relief from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The delay comes after the attorney general’s office said Friday it would not file charges in the case.