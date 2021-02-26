Judge dismisses transgender woman’s lawsuit against pageant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a transgender woman who accused the Miss United States of America pageant corporation of discrimination for denying her the right to participate in competitions.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found the pageant association cannot be required to allow a transgender woman to participate in light of its mission to promote “natural-born” females.

Anita Noelle Green of Clackamas, Oregon said she was disappointed but that her suit drew attention to an important bias issue even if it wasn’t successful.

Green holds the title of 2019 Miss Earth Elite Oregon and competed in the 2018 Miss Montana contest.

