‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 years

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — “Judge Judy” is ending production after 25 seasons, according to multiple Hollywood sources.

The courtroom star, Judy Scheindlin, reportedly makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday where she says the 2020-21 season of “Judge Judy” will be its last.

Scheindlin told Ellen she’s not done yet, however, announcing that a show called “Judy Justice” will be coming out soon. She couldn’t say which platform or network it will air on.

Scheindlin is the highest paid personality on TV, earning $47 million a year, Hollywood Reporter says.

LATEST STORIES:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Videos

    Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

    Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

    Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

    College Softball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

    College Basketball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

    Top Plays

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

    MAHC Mission

    Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

    Celebration of Ellie Follow

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

    Money or exercise?

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

    Rolette Pursuit

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

    Robert One Minute 3-1-20

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

    Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

    Class B Basketball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

    State Gymnastics

    Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

    State Hockey

    Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

    Bismarck State Basketball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

    Not Afraid Autopsy

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

    Body Cams

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

    Leap Year baby

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"
    More Video

    KX News Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Daily Pledge

    More Daily Pledge