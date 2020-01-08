Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Judge orders mental exam for man charged in grisly slaying

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This undated booking photo provided by the Shiawassee County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Latunski is shown. A Michigan judge on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2019, has ordered a mental competency evaluation for Latunski, who is charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr. (Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office/via AP)

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Wednesday ordered mental competency and forensic evaluations for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

The judge ordered the exams for Mark Latunski, 50, during a probable cause conference in 6th District Court in Corunna. Latunski, who attended the hearing via a video feed, was arraigned Dec. 30 on charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25.

Latunski’s lawyer, Doug Corwin Jr., submitted a motion for Latunski to undergo competency and forensic evaluations, which Shiawassee Chief District Judge Ward L. Clarkson approved. Corwin had filed filed noticeswith the court Tuesday seeking an insanity defense and a psychiatric evaluation for Latunski.

The judge’s order calls for Latunski to be moved from the Shiawassee County Jail, where he’s being held without bond, to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Saline for the evaluations, The Flint Journal reported.

That process may take from 60-90 days, if not longer, and further court sessions are on hold until the report is submitted.

Bacon,’s naked body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. Investigators allege in previous court records that Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

Bacon’s roommate, Michelle Myers, told police Bacon met Latunski on Dec. 24 after connecting with him on a dating app. His family reported him missing the next day.

Divorce, custody and criminal records show a history of complaints about Latunski’s mental health. He was known to stop taking medication prescribed to treat his mental illnesses.

Court records filed by Corwin state that Latunski is “so fixated on a conspiracy theory including multiple nations/countries and involved in multiple trust accounts.”

Those records also state that Latunski “believes he is a noble person from the Thomas Clan of Wales” whose real name is Edgar Thomas Hill — a name he provided during the arraignment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge