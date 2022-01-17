Judge questions Yellowstone bison species decision

FILE – In this April 20, 2014, file photo, bison graze along a state highway near West Yellowstone, Mont. The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside Yellowstone National Park that was meant to reduce the risk of fire and improve forest health. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit part of its decision not to protect Yellowstone National Park’s bison as an endangered species.

Buffalo Field Campaign and Western Watersheds Project argue that two separate groups of bison in the park are genetically distinct.

The Fish and Wildlife Service, citing a different study, says the herds are not genetically distinct.

The Billings Gazette reports a federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled that the federal agency failed to articulate why it chose one study over the other.

The Fish and Wildlife Service rejected the bison listing request in 2019.

