Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harvey Weinstein

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. A judge has rejected a $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 14, said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately comment. A lawyer for his companies declined comment.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. “Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so,” Morgan Rubin said in a written statement.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between $7,500 and $750,000 to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the downfall of his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

NDC JULY 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 14"

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss