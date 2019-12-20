Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

National News
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge on Friday revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon ruled in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s July 2018 pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue.

Simon in July limited where the Hammonds could graze their cattle, but let them continue to use other portions of the public allotments for their ranching operation in remote southeastern Oregon while the environmental groups continued with their legal challenge.

In his ruling Simon said then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s decision to restore the Hammonds’ permits was “‘arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion, not rationally connected to the facts.”

The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were initially sentenced to minimal terms and released. But the Hammonds were sent back to prison in 2016 after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that they complete the federal mandatory minimum sentence of five years for arson.

Their rearrest sparked a protest that developed into a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, led by two sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy. The standoff got international attention and ended shortly after authorities fatally shot the protesters’ spokesman as a small group of the occupiers drove to a meeting.

The Western Watersheds Project, the Center for Biological Diversity and Wildearth Guardians filed a motion earlier this year to revoke the Hammonds’ grazing permits. They said that former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke should not have granted the permits because of the Hammonds’ conviction.

“When ranchers break the law and abuse public lands, they should lose their grazing permit every time,” Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project, said in a statement.

During their 2012 arson trial, the Hammonds said they burned the federal lands to destroy invasive weeds. Prosecutors said they burned the land to cover up the fact that they had illegally killed a herd of deer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge