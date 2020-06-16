Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department must release $679 million in coronavirus relief to tribes that it intended to withhold over a court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled late Monday that the department doesn’t have discretion to hold back the money.

The funding is part of a federal relief package that included $8 billion for tribes and was supposed to go out by late April.

Mehta ordered the Treasury Department to disburse it among tribal governments by Wednesday.

He says continued delay in the face of an exceptional public health crisis no longer is acceptable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge