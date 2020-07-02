July Fourth Safety

Breaking News
Fourth of July celebrations are just a few days away, and they might look a bit different this year.

The large Independence Day celebrations we’re used to, complete with snow-stopping firework display, may be on hold this year in many places due to coronavirus.

And that means many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own– and that has experts worried.

According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2019. Seventy-three percent of those occurred around the Fourth of July.

Handheld sparklers were the No. 1 item behind those accidents. That’s why the CPSC wants to remind us all on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items.

First:

  • Find out what’s legal in your area to use
  • Never allow children to ignite or handle these items
  • Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then back away quickly
  • Never try to light or re-light malfunctioning fireworks
  • Never point devices at people
  • Douse fireworks in water before disposing of them

These tips can help ensure you have a fun and safe time this holiday weekend.

