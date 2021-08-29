July’s slowest-selling car in each state

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An unsold 2020 Compass sits outside a Chrysler /Jeep dealership in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower car supply and force dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can present savings opportunities for car buyers, even in the current market.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 35 days to sell and the average used car takes 35.4 days to sell. New cars are selling nearly a week faster than in June, when the average was 41.7 days, and used cars are selling slightly slower compared to 34.5 days averaged over the same period.

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were July’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In July
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaJeep Compass159.7
Alaska
ArizonaJeep Compass155.7
ArkansasNissan Altima144.6
CaliforniaJeep Cherokee156.5
ColoradoMazda CX-5117.8
ConnecticutNissan Altima154.8
DelawareHyundai Sonata255.6
FloridaLincoln Corsair158.0
GeorgiaChevrolet Bolt EV158.4
HawaiiNissan Frontier160.2
IdahoHyundai Elantra91.9
IllinoisJeep Cherokee133.6
IndianaVolkswagen Jetta135.2
IowaJeep Cherokee106.3
KansasJeep Renegade199.3
KentuckyFord Escape123.0
LouisianaNissan Sentra92.9
MaineFord Explorer84.9
MarylandHyundai Ioniq Hybrid219.3
MassachusettsToyota Avalon Hybrid152.4
MichiganLincoln Corsair201.9
MinnesotaAcura TLX130.4
MississippiMazda CX-5128.6
MissouriAcura TLX126.5
MontanaFord Edge32.7
NebraskaHonda Accord96.6
NevadaJeep Compass195.4
New HampshireJeep Renegade138.3
New JerseyJeep Compass150.0
New MexicoFord Ecosport87.4
New YorkAcura TLX122.5
North CarolinaAcura TLX138.4
North DakotaRam Pickup 1500 Classic59.5
OhioFord Ecosport121.1
OklahomaHyundai Sonata Hybrid108.9
OregonVolvo XC6092.3
PennsylvaniaNissan Versa264.0
Rhode IslandRam Pickup 1500 Classic71.3
South CarolinaInfiniti QX80187.1
South DakotaHyundai Sonata103.0
TennesseeVolvo XC60139.4
TexasJeep Compass138.9
UtahVolkswagen Tiguan111.1
Vermont
VirginiaFord Explorer137.9
WashingtonMitsubishi Outlander Sport112.0
West VirginiaMitsubishi Outlander Sport128.7
WisconsinAcura ILX115.2
Wyoming
  • The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in five states. 
  • Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list as the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.
  • SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.
  • The slowest-selling car across all states is the Nissan Versa in Pennsylvania, which takes 264 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in July
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaAlfa Romeo Giulia97.9
AlaskaFord F-15058.5
ArkansasVolvo XC4088.5
ArizonaMercedes-Benz E-Class71.9
CaliforniaGenesis G7078.4
ColoradoToyota Prius Prime76.4
ConnecticutLand Rover Range Rover Evoque77.9
DelawarePorsche Cayenne102.6
FloridaLexus LS 50081.9
GeorgiaLincoln Nautilus126.6
HawaiiNissan Altima57.4
IowaChevrolet Tahoe80.6
IdahoMaserati Ghibli142.7
IllinoisBuick Encore GX122.4
IndianaJeep Gladiator99.9
KansasFord Escape65.3
KentuckyLincoln Nautilus79.0
LouisianaFord Mustang96.6
MassachusettsFord Ecosport102.2
MarylandLexus LX 57071.1
MaineCadillac XT476.8
MichiganRam Ram Pickup 1500 Classic70.2
MinnesotaLincoln Navigator L65.9
MissouriFord Ecosport85.1
MississippiVolvo XC9081.0
MontanaChevrolet Malibu151.5
North CarolinaNissan Rogue Sport74.0
North DakotaPorsche Cayenne74.1
NebraskaHyundai Santa Fe85.3
New HampshireMitsubishi Mirage145.6
New JerseyGMC Sierra 150057.9
New MexicoAudi Q890.8
NevadaAlfa Romeo Stelvio71.9
New YorkGMC Sierra 150062.8
OhioAudi Q384.1
OklahomaLincoln Nautilus73.1
OregonBuick Enclave74.0
PennsylvaniaLincoln Nautilus89.3
Rhode IslandFord Edge67.7
South CarolinaBuick Envision65.5
South DakotaFord F-15078.8
TennesseeVolvo S6069.1
TexasMercedes-Benz CLS86.0
UtahMercedes-Benz GLC98.8
VirginiaJeep Compass93.8
VermontNissan LEAF88.2
WashingtonChevrolet Trax80.7
WisconsinMercedes-Benz GLE111.8
West VirginiaLincoln Nautilus124.5
WyomingChevrolet Silverado 150072.4
  • The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at five.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 30 states.
  • Luxury cars outnumber non-luxury vehicles 28 to 22.
  • The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Mitsubishi Mirage in New Hampshire at 145.6 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? The list of slowest-selling vehicles includes vehicles across many vehicle types and price points, showing that there is likely a slow seller to meet any consumer preference and budget. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $306 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, July’s Slowest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories