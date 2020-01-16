Jury acquits Kansas teen who said he didn’t know gun was loaded when friend was shot

(AP) — A Kansas teen who said he didn’t know a gun was loaded when he fatally shot a 14-year-old friend has been acquitted of second-degree murder.

The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case against the Roeland Park teen, who was 13 years old in August when he shot and killed Zavier Mendoza in a home in nearby Olathe.

The teen, who is now 14, was with Mendoza and two other teens when the group found a handgun while stealing from cars and played with the gun.

The defendant said he didn’t realize it was loaded.

