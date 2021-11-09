Jury awards $42 million to Rapid City woman injured at work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County jury has awarded $42 million to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from her previous employer, United Parcel Service, and its insurer.

The verdict reached Friday for Fern Johnson is the result of a worker’s compensation claim she took to court following an injury on the job while working for UPS in 1996.

Johnson’s compensable medical expenses were paid for by the employer up until spring of 2010, at which point the appellants requested their attorney to review the case.

A verdict awarding $45 million to Johnson was then reversed by the South Dakota Supreme Court and remanded back to circuit court for retrial, resulting in the second jury award.

