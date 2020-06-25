Justice Dept. warns that face mask exemption flyers, cards are fake

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Justice is warning that flyers circulating online that exempt disabled people from wearing face masks are fake.

“The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal,” the DOJ said in a statement on its ADA webpage.

The flyers, which can be reduced to the size of business cards, claim to exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings. Many of the cards cite the Americans with Disabilities Act and contain the Department of Justice seal.

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Authorities say all official information on the topic is available on ada.gov, and anything else should be considered fraudulent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

