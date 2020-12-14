Juvenile charged with murder in West Virginia killing of four family members

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — A juvenile was charged Sunday in a quadruple murder in West Virginia, according to the Kanawha County sheriff.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name hasn’t been released.

Kanawha County sheriff deputies found two adults and two children — boys ages 3 and 12 — dead inside the house.

In a press conference, Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the oldest son, a 16-year-old, had been found safe outside of the home, but he did not give any further details.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the killings after the grandfather went to check on the family after not hearing from them for several days.

“And he said, ‘Anybody been over here?’ said neighbor Tiffany Gandee. “And my husband said, ‘No’, and he said, ‘Well they’re dead, they’re all dead.'”

Gandee said her husband spoke with the victims’ kin while taking out the dog.

“He said, ‘I found mom and dad in the bed and the middle boy … was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,'” said Gandee, based on what her husband relayed to her.

At the crime scene where 4 murders took place this morning in Elkview the sheriff’s office just got the search warrant to go in. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/hlHqdbBQRp — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 13, 2020

Neighbors said the police activity was unsettling.

“This morning, I just noticed a lot of traffic on the road,” said Samara Mullins, a neighbor who said she didn’t know the family.

Still, she said she was feeling some “anxiety.”

“Because when you live alone, you don’t know. Two, you’re concerned about family members. Everyone in the community is on edge a little bit right now,” she said.

Gandee said she was also worried for her family.

“To not know how it happened or who done it … I have five kids of my own and I’m scared,” she said.

Rutherford said this wasn’t a random act, and at no time did the general public appear to be in danger.