Kansas City man hopes to ‘wipe away’ 2020 with unique holiday light display

National News

by: Karra Small and Christel Bell

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The year 2020 hasn’t been the best year for a lot of people. In fact, some say it’s the worst year ever, but one Kansas City man has decided to make an art display in hopes of ‘wiping away’ some of the bad times.

The toilet paper rush of 2020, mocked by many on social media, is now a festive Christmas light display near 74th and Ward Parkway.

“I decided to do something a little different, maybe make people laugh,” said homeowner Matt Lyczak.

Lyczak is an artist by trade, so when it came to time to decorate for the holidays, he decided to put his extra plywood and scrap lumber to good use – mixed with a little humor.

“This is toilet paper,” he said. “Been kind of a crappy year and I thought it’d be a good way to wipe the year away.”

The artfully TP’d house was a welcome sight to Natasha Call- Harrison and her niece and nephew.

“He TP’d his own house, so if he runs out, he just has to go outside,” she said.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

A December stargazers schedule

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance

ND Giving Co

NDC OCT 9

Wing Mural

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball

Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/8

Badlands search and rescue gets donation

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Garrison Pantry

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss