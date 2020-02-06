Kansas woman on trial in beheading had to let ‘soul out’

FILE – This undated file photo shows Rachael Hilyard of Wichita, Kansas. Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Prosecutors say Hilyard demanded that Davis collect her son’s belongings from her home. Davis and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard’s home, and that’s when Hilyard attacked. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

(AP) — A Kansas woman on trial in the decapitation of her ex-boyfriend’s mother told jurors that she “had to hurry to let her soul out” and that she thought there were people watching her out of her own eyes through a cellphone app.

Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, referred repeatedly to “things” that she said would give her suggestions or orders when she took the stand Wednesday.

She is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis.

The jury was to hear closing arguments and start deliberating Thursday.