‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2011 file photo, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner arrive at the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles. After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending its run.
“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.

“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media, without further explanation about the move.

The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami” and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.”

