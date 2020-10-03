Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.