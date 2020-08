HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The nonprofit legal watchdog American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has filed an appeal with the Department of Homeland Security demanding information it requested nearly a year ago on the controversial organization We Build The Wall, as well as a private-border wall builder who has received billions of dollars in federal government border wall contracts.

In an Aug. 25 letter to the agency's Freedom of Information Act officer, lawyers for the ACLU charge that DHS has ignored repeated requests for information on communication between DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the organization We Build The Wall, which has raised over $25 million online for private-border wall construction and whose leaders last week were indicted on charges of misspending donating money and frauding the public.