Kentucky couple celebrates 73rd wedding anniversary with vaccinations

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A northern Kentucky couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary by getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.

Noel “Gene” Record, 93, and Virginia Record, 91, were among the first patients in Cincinnati to be vaccinated Tuesday under Ohio’s Phase 1B, WLWT-TV reported. Initial vaccinations went to health care workers.

The couple traveled from northern Kentucky to University of Cincinnati Health’s drive-thru vaccination site and they will return in three weeks to get the second vaccine dose.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible,” Gene Record said. “I’m a square dance caller, and we have not been able to get together since March. We’re looking forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal, where we can once again square dance and have fun again.”

UC Health is among more than 750 locations across Ohio to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

