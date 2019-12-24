Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) —Astate park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America.

The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America.

The park has an additional $326,000 in funds earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds will also go toward other park maintenance and construction.

