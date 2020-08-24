KFC ends use of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In the age of coronavirus, global fried chicken chain KFC is suspending the use of one of its most popular slogans.

In a statement Monday, KFC said the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” amid the pandemic “doesn’t feel quite right.”

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” officials said in the statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

The slogan had been used in KFC advertising for 64 years, according to the company.

KFC said the slogan will not go away forever. The chain said they will bring it back “when the time is right.”

Amid the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to wash hands thoroughly and practice proper hygiene.