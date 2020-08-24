Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KFC ends use of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

National News

by: KRON4 News

Posted: / Updated:
kfc_1491714540894.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In the age of coronavirus, global fried chicken chain KFC is suspending the use of one of its most popular slogans.

In a statement Monday, KFC said the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” amid the pandemic “doesn’t feel quite right.”

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” officials said in the statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

The slogan had been used in KFC advertising for 64 years, according to the company.

KFC said the slogan will not go away forever. The chain said they will bring it back “when the time is right.”

Amid the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises everyone to wash hands thoroughly and practice proper hygiene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

Back on campus

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-23-20

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss