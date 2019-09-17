KFC testing doughnut and fried chicken sandwich in Virginia and Pennsylvania

National News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Doughnuts are now being served up at some KFC locations nationwide.

The fried chicken chain on Tuesday announced it was testing its new Chicken and Donuts sandwich for a limited time at more than three dozen stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

There are two variations of the menu items – one as a basket offering chicken tenders or original chicken with one or two doughnuts – as well as the sandwich with the doughnut buns.

According to Business Insider, the chicken sandwich is $6 or you can get is part of a combo meal for $8.

You can also buy doughnuts to add to any meal for $1.

In a statement, KFC said it was testing the new menu items to determine whether or not customers were craving chicken and doughnuts nationwide.

What do you think of the menu item?

Your move, Popeyes!

