Kid Rock announces $100k donation to ‘Barstool Fund’ for struggling businesses

(WTVO) — American musician Kid Rock made a generous contribution to the ongoing ‘Barstool Fund,’ which is meant to raise money for struggling businesses across the country.

The ‘Devil Without a Cause’ announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was donating $100,000 to the fund.

Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy introduced the Barstool Fund Dec. 17 on Twitter. He said he hopes the company can “bridge gap until COVID’s done” and business owners can go back to making a living.

More than $18 million has been raised to assist 74 small businesses until they can get back on their feet — and numbers keep climbing.

KX News Trending Stories