Kids complain hand air dryers are loud and hurt their ears. A 13-year-old researcher says that’s true.

Many hand dryers are dangerously loud for children — and louder than the manufacturers claim.

Those are the findings from research that tested 44 different dryers in Calgary, Canada and found many exceed 100 decibels — the top limit allowed for children’s toys in Canada.

The key is the sound was measured closer and lower to the dryers than normal, measuring from a point where children, who are also lower and closer to the dryers, would stand.

The author of the study also unveiled a prototype she developed that would divert the air from the dryers, reducing the noise level for shorter users.

Not bad for a researcher who is only 13.

Nora Keegen originally launched her research as a primary school science project.

It ended up being published in the science journal Paediatrics and Child Health.

Keegan writes, “Previous research has suggested that hand dryers may operate at dangerously loud levels for adults. No research has explored whether they operate at a safe level for children’s hearing. Children’s ears are more sensitive to damage from loud sounds than adult ears. Health Canada prohibits the sale of toys with peak loudness greater than 100 dB. This study tested installed dryers in public washrooms to see if they were safe for children’s hearing. “

You can freely read the full abstract and conclusions of her study here.

To read the full research paper, you’ll need to pay an access fee.