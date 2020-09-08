Killer whale who grieved for her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

You might remember that killer whale that grieved her dead calf for 17 days. She’s now a mom again.

The Whale Research Center says ‘Tahlequah’ gave birth to a new calf last week.

Researchers spotted the two in the Strait of Juan De Fuca, between Washington State and Vancouver Island, over the weekend.

They said the new calf appears healthy and is already a good swimmer.

Tahlequah made headlines in 2018 when she swam about 1,000 miles with the body of her dead calf. The calf had died a few hours after being born, but the mother prevented it from sinking for more than two weeks.

The Whale Research Center says the new calf increases the population of the endangered southern resident orca to 73.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

NDC SEPT 8

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

St Marys Football

Sean Korsmo

Monday, September 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

100 miles on foot

Dickinson Marathon for leukemia

Robert One Minute 9-7

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 9-7-20

NDC SEPT 7

Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

Top plays of the week

CARES Act money at North Dakota airports

Increased patrols for Labor Day

Robert One Minute 9-6

Shaggy Shuffle

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss