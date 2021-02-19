‘Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

Kardashian filed the papers Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Helicopters

Help For Small Business

Border Patrol Scam

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 2/19

Go Red

Transgender Bill Protest

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Puppy dumped outside dog shelter

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Your complete weekend forecast

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 19

NDC FEB 19

Homeless Update

State Wrestling

WDA Hockey

Basketball

SYSK NY To Go

Century Patriots Hockey

Vaccine Delays

New Strain & Surge Potential

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News