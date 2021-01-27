Kraft launching candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day

National News

by: Jack Summers, WTEN,

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (WTEN) – Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition candy-inspired version of its classic favorite for Valentine’s Day.

“No more noodling on what gift to buy,” the Kraft Heinz Company said in a press release.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with “the same cheesy goodness” of the original but includes a candy-flavored packet to turn the macaroni and cheese pink and add a sweet candy taste, the company said.

To get your hands on the Valentine’s Day-inspired Mac & Cheese, you must enter to become 1 of 1,000 to win.

Recipients will receive a kit that includes a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and a candy packet to be delivered by Feb. 14.

“There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese,'” the company said.  

Recipients can also share their Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, on Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and on Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

