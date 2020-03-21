Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.

The bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

Miss Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miss Basketball"

Business Beat: One Million Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: One Million Cups"

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge