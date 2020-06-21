Kurt Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” guitar sells for $6M

The guitar played by Nirvana-frontman Kurt Cobain during his “MTV Unplugged” performance has sold for more than six-million dollars.

Cobain used the 1959 Martin guitar for the performance only five months before his death.

Bidding for the guitar started at one-million dollars according to Julien’s auctions, but bids quickly escalated.

The guitar sold for six-million and ten-thousand dollars.

The Australian businessman who bought it says he plans to sell it after showing the guitar around the world, in an effort to help artists.