KX Plus: FDA to OK emergency use of vaccine boosters for some, alcoholic Mountain Dew, mask sales are up

Vaccine boosters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for certain groups within the few days, according to multiple reports.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have made statements saying a booster shot may be needed to better protect against mutating strains of the virus in the coming months.

Clinical trials and laboratory research is still being done.

Masks are back in popular demand

Mask sales shot up 51% in the last week of July from the prior week. Sales also rose another 40% from August 4th through this week.

Since May sales of face coverings had declined, until now.

Alcoholic Mountain Dew

Here’s something different, PepsiCo and a Boston brewery have partnered to create, an alcoholic Mountain Dew drink.

The beverage, called Hard Mtn Dew, will be produced by Boston Beer, the fourth-largest brewery in the United States, and PepsiCo will be tasked with selling, delivering, and marketing the product.

Hard Mtn Dew will contain 5% alcohol and is expected to make its way to shelves in early 2022.