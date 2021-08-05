KX Plus: Moderna: booster needed, Pfizer may soon get full FDA approval, weather ahead

Moderna says a COVID-19 vaccine booster will be needed

Drugmaker Moderna, says people who received two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot before winter to protect against virus variants.

The company says it has seen its COVID-19 vaccine’s antibody levels decline over time.

The company said, “We believe that increased force of infection resulting from Delta, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) fatigue, and seasonal effects (moving indoors) will lead to an increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals.”

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter

Pfizer may soon get FDA approval

Last week, Pfizer suggested a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the Delta variant beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses.

Speaking of Pfizer, they could get full FDA approval by Labor Day-

Millions of people have received Pfizer’s version of the vaccine since the FDA granted the company emergency use authorization late last year. Moderna’s and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines also have emergency authorization.

The FDA has spent months evaluating the vaccines and data from different studies and the vaccine companies. The administration takes all of those findings into account before granting full approval to a drug.

Once it is fully approved, experts hope it will convince vaccine-hesitant people that the vaccines are safe to get.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day, report says