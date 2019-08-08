L.A. neighbors see red over hot pink emoji house

(CBS News) — Some residents of California’s Manhattan Beach community are up in arms about one house’s new paint job: A homeowner repainted her house to feature two huge emojis on a hot pink backdrop.

During a city council meeting Tuesday night, residents joined forces to protest the makeover, CBS Los Angeles reports. One speaker called the artwork “graffiti” and another said it was an “attack” on the neighborhood.

Neighbors agree the odd paint job is a public nuisance that will bring down property values in the area.

The new facade appears to be a direct response to prior neighborhood complaints against the home. In May, residents reported the house was being used for short-term rentals on Airbnb, resulting in a $4,000 fine.

Both of the emojis are cross-eyed with exaggerated eyelashes, and one has its tongue out while the other has its mouth shut with a zipper.

“She was upset the city shut her down and fined her thousands of dollars,” neighbor Dina Doll said. “I think it’s not even ambiguous actually. Zip the lip … we all know what that means. I think it violates every sense of common decency.”

Homeowner Kathryn Kidd denied the accusation of retaliation.

“It’s a message to me to be positive and happy and love life,” she said. “I have eyelash extensions. The eyes are like a Mona Lisa eye. They kind of follow you.”

The home has since been relisted on Airbnb.

“The only thing I really have to say is this is a really nice place to live,” the current tenant told CBS L.A. “It’s a happy house. From the inside, my view is of the ocean. What’s not to like about that?”

Kidd said she has no plans to paint over the emoji.