Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area.

Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.



MNPD, FBI, and ATF are investigating the explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Avenue North downtown.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired call on 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to check the RV. As those officers were en route, the vehicle exploded outside an AT&T transmission building. Multiple buildings on 2nd Avenue were damaged, some extensively.

Metro Nashville Police Department’s spokesperson, Don Aaron said police believe the explosion was an intentional act.

The immediate downtown area has been sealed off. Explosive detection dogs are conducting sweeps of the area for any other devices. Aaron said they have no indication of a second device, they are sweeping the area out of an abundance of caution.

The Associated Press is reporting authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville.

Metro Police have released a photo of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in Nashville. If you have any information about the vehicle you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

AT&T is experiencing service outages across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Service outages are including TV, phone, and internet customers. The outages are affecting local 911 systems across the area. You can find alternative numbers for some of the emergency services here.

Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order 12 on Friday to issue a state of civil emergency for parts of downtown Nashville. The area including James Robertson Parkway, 4th Avenue North, Broadway, and the Cumberland River will be under curfew starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and extending until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 27.

The Department of Justice released the following statement:

“Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was briefed on the Nashville incident early this morning and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation.”

The White House also released the following statement:

“President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured.”

President-Elect Joe Biden’s Office released the following statement:

“President-elect Biden has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, TN. The president-elect and Dr. Biden thank all the first responders working today in response to the incident, and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. “

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the explosion. Those who prefer to call can do so by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI.