Larry King dead at 87

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Former CNN talk show host Larry King has died following a recent battle with COVID-19.

His company, Ora Media, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The 87-year-old King had undergone treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported King had moved out of the intensive care unit.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN. “Larry King Live” ran in prime time from 1985 to 2010.

He had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

The statement announcing his death said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date. It also stated the King family was requesting privacy at this time.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.