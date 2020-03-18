Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Las Vegas Strip goes dark

National News

by: Hector Mejia

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While most people were sleeping, a huge part of the Las Vegas economy came to a screeching halt. Everything from hotels/casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and many retail stores are closing at the governor’s request.

The Strip is becoming a virtual ghost town following the closure of most resorts, others will close Wednesday in what is an unprecedented move in a city known for it’s gaming, shows and restaurants.

Darkness descends over one of the most popular streets in the world as Las Vegas casinos and resorts close down for 30 days.

Metro police were blocking the entrances to some resorts as the closures started. Taxi cabs were turned away from The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore which had already closed for business.

Governor Steve Sisolak asked all non-essential businesses to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and close for the next 30 days.

“It is our responsibility, our duty, to each other and to the most vulnerable Nevadans to each take our role in stopping this spread seriously and stay home for Nevada,” Sisolak said Tuesday. “Although you might not be experiencing symptoms at this time, you might be contagious. Do not risk your health or the health of others.”

Sisolak said the goal is to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum so that local hospitals are not overwhelmed.

He stressed that this is not a vacation and that people should continue to practice social distancing. He also promised more information Wednesday to help clear up any questions people might have about the closures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather experiments you can do at home with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather experiments you can do at home with your kids"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Sargianna Wutzke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sargianna Wutzke"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge