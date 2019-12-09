Closings
Lawmakers Question Military Housing Providers After Reports of Mold and Infestation

National News

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C.– Lawmakers question military housing providers on the status of its properties, after reports of mold and infestation. Congress plans to hold them accountable.

“I’m sorry” was the message from a panel of military housing providers.

“We lost their trust, we’re sorry and we want to get it right,” said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities.

In the second hearing to tackle the problems this week, lawmakers worked to expose what they call a broken system.

“This is a systemic problem and one that you have to fix and you have a lot of work to do to fix it,” Democratic Representative Kendra Horn.

Members of this House Armed Services Subcommittee pressed representatives from five privatized military housing providers for answers.

The lawmakers say toxic mold, safety hazards and falsified maintenance records are only part of the problem.

“I don’t think our base commanders and the DOD took this seriously enough,” said Republican Representative Austin Scott.

Witnesses tried to highlight improvements, but the Georgia Congressman says more needs to be done.

“We’re going to have to take action on this and so we are going to create a better contract for our soldiers and make sure our soldiers are better taken care of,” said Scott.

inside the hearing room, Republicans and Democrats appeared largely united, with both sides wanting to hold whoever’s responsible, accountable.

South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson says a new 1-800 number for military families could provide relief.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

