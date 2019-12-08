Lawmakers Race to Pass a Law to Protect Your Online Privacy

(WASHINGTON D.C.)– California passed a historic law to protect consumers online, but the law only applies in California. Lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass a federal law to prevent a patchwork of state laws.

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell is working to craft a federal online privacy bill.

“Deeply sometimes personal information is shared and that information can be used to be targeted or to exclude consumers,” said the Democratic Senator from Washington.

Republican lawmakers and companies like Walmart that do business online also want a federal law to avoid a patchwork of individual state laws, that they say could complicate things like buying gifts online.

“She lives in New Jersey, I purchased it on walmart.com using my cell phone with a 516 New York area code. I live in Maryland. Which state law applies to that transaction?” Questioned Nuala O’Connor with Walmart.

California’s new consumer privacy act takes effect on January 1st, but it could take years for other states to pass their own laws, leaving many consumers unprotected.

But on the federal level, Democrats and Republicans have competing bills.

Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker says both proposals are an improvement.

“They are much stronger than the California law,” Wicker adds.

But the differences in the proposals could make or break the outcome, including, whether to allow states to update laws as needed, and how strong civil rights protections will be to prevent discrimination, and whether people will have the right to sue for online violations of privacy.

“Consumers are entitled to clear and concise explanations of how the services they use are collecting and using their data,” said Republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota.

Senator Thune emphasized that only a bipartisan solution has a chance of becoming law.